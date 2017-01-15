Yesterday we asked who you thought should be The Undertaker's WrestleMania 33 opponent, and after over 450 comments, we got some answers. Let's get to a couple wrestlers that trended throughout your replies.

1)Despite Sting saying it's not looking to happen, a large chunk of you want to see this confrontation, a dream match that has a window open ever so slightly. Far beyond their prime years, the match itself could be rough, but at least fans could finally see Sting and Undertaker battle it out.

2) Finn Balor - While Sting is more of a "dream match" situation, many of you want to see a "passing of the torch" and Balor is someone who was mentioned plenty of times. The entrances alone would be worth seeing, but Balor could also do a better job of making Undertaker look good in their match.

3) Roman Reigns - Those who went with Reigns put in that he must turn heel at some point (preferably before the match) in this feud. The reaction from fans would be massive, if WWE could ever pull the trigger.

4) AJ Styles - For those looking for not only a dream match, but a good match at WrestleMania, there is no one better than AJ Styles. You just know Styles would bump like crazy for The Deadman.

5) John Cena - Forget the news! If WWE wants to make waves not only among wrestling fans, but mainstream media, as well, it has to be Cena. Vince was said to be looking "long-term" so if that is true, it seems like matches against Sting or Cena would be less likely.

6) Dark Horses - Plenty of names were thrown out (Disco Inferno, really?) but some of the ones that were possible included Baron Corbin, Samoa Joe, and Braun Strowman. If Vince is looking to boost one of their newer stars, a match against Undertaker could do just that. It would make more sense to have the young gun win though, otherwise it's just stalling their momentum. Imagine Samoa Joe debuting at the Royal Rumble, eliminating The Undertaker, then beating Undertaker at WrestleMania? It's an unlikely scenario, but if WWE is trying to make new stars, they need to make a momentous impact.

Thanks to everyone who responded, we'll see who WWE decides on soon enough. For now, here are some of the top comments:

People's eyebrow:

"Can somebody get New Jack on the phone?"

The Enforcer:

"I will get flamed for this but what about Roman Reigns? Taker could come out, do a semi-shoot that 26 years after his first WrestleMania, win, lose or draw this one will be his last. Out comes Roman he says that nobody respects Taker more than the big dog and he would be honored to be his last opponent. Taker demurs but eventually accepts and they shake hands, then as Taker goes to leave Reigns spears Taker pretty much across the ring...the boos turn to stunned silence as Reigns stands over Taker and trash talks him."

Aubrey From Canada:

"Undertaker comes out at WM, his opponent a mystery. He stands in the ring...lights go out...and the music hits...

'When It Comes Crashing Down and It Hurts Inside...'"

joem49er:



"They say that La Parka has never beaten The Undertaker.

But I say that The Undertaker has never beaten La Parka."

Yelissa:

"Finn in a 'What entrance last longer' match."

