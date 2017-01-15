- As seen above is the latest WWE Fury video. This one features 12 electric chair drops and includes Superstars like Sheamus, Edge, Randy Orton, Cesaro, Nikki Bella, and Brock Lesnar.
Happy birthday to my big brother, @shanemcmahon! #ILoveYou pic.twitter.com/Tjo58Dj3zb— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 15, 2017
#HappyBirthday to my son, #SDLive Commissioner @ShaneMcMahon! pic.twitter.com/ElvAGFNVHI— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) January 15, 2017
- Chris Jericho went to a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert with Big Cass and Braun Strowman. Jericho posted a photo of the trio at the venue.
