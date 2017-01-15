- As seen above is the latest WWE Fury video. This one features 12 electric chair drops and includes Superstars like Sheamus, Edge, Randy Orton, Cesaro, Nikki Bella, and Brock Lesnar.

- Today, Shane McMahon turns 47 years old. He recently guest-hosted on Talking Smack, filling in for Daniel Bryan. Both Stephanie and Vince McMahon wished him "Happy Birthday" on Twitter.



Vince McMahon On If He Misses Being On WWE TV, If He Regrets WrestleMania Matches That Didn't Happen
- Chris Jericho went to a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert with Big Cass and Braun Strowman. Jericho posted a photo of the trio at the venue.

Ready to rock with the @chilipeppers.... #nuffsaid @bigcasswwe @braunstrowman

