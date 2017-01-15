- As seen above is the latest WWE Fury video. This one features 12 electric chair drops and includes Superstars like Sheamus, Edge, Randy Orton, Cesaro, Nikki Bella, and Brock Lesnar.

- Today, Shane McMahon turns 47 years old. He recently guest-hosted on Talking Smack, filling in for Daniel Bryan. Both Stephanie and Vince McMahon wished him "Happy Birthday" on Twitter.

- Chris Jericho went to a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert with Big Cass and Braun Strowman. Jericho posted a photo of the trio at the venue.

Ready to rock with the @chilipeppers.... #nuffsaid @bigcasswwe @braunstrowman A photo posted by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on Jan 14, 2017 at 6:34pm PST

