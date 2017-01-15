Source: Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast

Recently on Sam Roberts' Wrestling Podcast, professional broadcaster and WWE fan Sam Roberts shared an interview he conducted with WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler. During the interview, Ziggler talked about what it was like dating comedian Amy Schumer.

According to Ziggler, he and Schumer are still friends, even though she dumped him. Ziggler professed that the only problem with Schumer saying on Howard Stern's radio show that she dumped Ziggler because the sex was too athletic was that his relatives heard.

"I was actually flying home [when Schumer appeared on Stern's show] and turned on my phone off the plane to 78 voicemails or so. This is 77 more than usual. And no, it's great. She's so funny."

Ziggler continued, "long run, my mom, and aunt, and grandma [heard]. Having them to hear… I was like, 'oh, this is so disgusting.' And somehow went out of their way to listen to it. I don't even… Like, does my grandma have Sirius Radio? Like, I don't know how… How does she… And, but otherwise, we're buddies. She's so funny and I was a fan of hers and we… She was supposed to do a show in Phoenix [Arizona] and she cancelled. I kind of gave her crap on the internet saying 'don't go see her, she'll cancel the show,' but I guess she was sick for real, so…"?

When asked whether it was difficult to date such a funny person, Ziggler claimed to enjoy the challenge.

"It's really challenging. I love… It was so great. Like, usually, I'm the killer funny one and I'm like, 'ah, she's funnier than me? This is… Oh yeah? Alright. Lets see.' It makes me think and it challenges me. I love it. It was so fun. I held my own, by the way. And constantly, she'd be like, 'you know you're not funnier than me?' 'We'll see. We'll see.'"

