- As seen above is the latest Madden 17 Tournament video. The video features a quarter-finals match-up between AJ Styles and Jimmy Uso. It also has appearances by TJ Perkins and Noam Dar.
- As noted earlier, Big Show put his abs on display in response to his expected WrestleMania 33 opponent, Shaquille O'Neal. John Cena took to Twitter to give props to Show's hard work.
Holy S***! AMAZING transformation! THAT is how you #EarnTheDay @WWE keep up the great work Show!! #Wrestlemania https://t.co/iP1UITvytS— John Cena (@JohnCena) January 15, 2017
