- As seen above, Bayley is the subject of this week's Canvas 2 Canvas. At the end of the video it shows "Macho Man" Randy Savage as next week's pick.

- As noted earlier, when day one of the WWE UK Championship Tournament came to a close, Pete Dunne attacked Sam Gradwell during the quarter-finals announcement. Both Triple H and William Regal then confronted Dunne afterwards, and eventually told media they would come to a decision about what to do after review. Both were just interviewed and decided that after speaking with Sam Gradwell, they will let the two take care of their issues in the ring and it will open tonight's show.


WWE UK Championship Tournament Live Coverage, Results, And Your Feedback
WWE posted a gallery of this week's best Instagram photos. In it includes: Eva Marie, Becky Lynch, Rusev, Charlotte, and Emma.

