Jimmy Snuka has died at the age of 73.

According to Jim Ross, the legendary wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer passed away earlier today after battling stomach cancer.

Our condolences to the family and friends of Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka who died earlier today after losing his fight with stomach cancer. RIP — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) January 15, 2017

This news was confirmed minutes later by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Snuka's daughter, WWE star Tamina, asked that Johnson share the sad news.

Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away. Alofa atu i le aiga atoa. #RIPSuperfly — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 15, 2017

Tamina posted this photo on Instagram where she's holding her father's hand in a hospital room. The caption reads, "I LOVE YOU DAD #FOREVERMYDAD #RestWell #FamiliesAreForever #BestDad #SnukaLegacy."

I LOVE YOU DAD #FOREVERMYDAD #RestWell #FamiliesAreForever #BestDad #SnukaLegacy A photo posted by SaronaSnuka (@saronasnukawwe) on Jan 15, 2017 at 11:19am PST

His death comes nearly two weeks after Judge Kelly L. Banach of Lehigh County in Pennsylvania dismissed charges of third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter against the wrestling legend because he was incompetent to stand trial for the 1983 murder of his girlfriend, Nancy Argentino.

Snuka's legendary career in wrestling, which began in 1968, spanned over 30 years. He is best known for his time in WWE in the 1980s and is credited with introducing the high-flying style of wrestling to Vince McMahon's promotion. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996.

