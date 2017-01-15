- The ladies of Invicta FC took to the cage Saturday night and once again delivered, as Invicta FC 21 streamed live on UFC Fight Pass. Despite inclement weather in the area, the show went on, as Megan Anderson captured the interim featherweight championship with a dominating performance over Charmaine Tweet in the main event.

Results can be found below:

Megan Anderson def. Charmaine Tweet via TKO (strikes) at 2:05 of Round 2 to become interim Invicta FC featherweight champion

Raquel Pa'aluhi def. Pannie Kianzad via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:40 of Round 1

Leah Letson def. Elizabeth Phillips via KO (high kick) at 1:18 of Round 1

Aspen Ladd def. Sijara Eubanks via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Andrea Lee def. Jenny Liou via TKO (strikes) at 1:14 of Round 1

Amy Montenegro def. Celine Haga via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Christine Ferea def. Rachael Ostovich via TKO (strikes) at 1:29 of Round 3

- UFC female bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes wants to follow in the footsteps of Conor McGregor and hold multiple titles at the same time. The Brazilian has called out the winner of the UFC 208 main event between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie, which will crown the first-ever UFC female featherweight champion. Nunes is coming off her first round finish of Ronda Rousey.

I'm ready to make wmma history.... I want the winner. @danawhite @ufc @seanshelby vamos Fazer historia no mundo quero lutar com quem ganhar. pic.twitter.com/VQXyp4SCaO — Amanda??Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) January 15, 2017

