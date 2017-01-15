After an incredible finals, Tyler Bate was able to overcome a shoulder injury (thanks to an ambush earlier in the night by Dunne) and become WWE's first UK Champion by defeating Pete Dunne in the finals. Here is how the title was won:

Congratulations to #TylerBate on becoming the FIRST EVER #WWEUKCT Champion! @wwenetwork @tripleh A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on Jan 15, 2017 at 2:35pm PST

