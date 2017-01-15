Just before the finals match at today's WWE UK Championship Tournament, Neville came out to surprise the crowd, cutting a promo on how he was forgotten about yet again. He then said how he was the best wrestler from the UK and nobody could top him. To answer his call out came Tommy End, who was billed as such and not his recently changed moniker, "Aleister Black."

The two wrestlers then had a non-tournament match, which Neville ultimately won via the Red Arrow.

