Just before the finals match at today's WWE UK Championship Tournament, Neville came out to surprise the crowd, cutting a promo on how he was forgotten about yet again. He then said how he was the best wrestler from the UK and nobody could top him. To answer his call out came Tommy End, who was billed as such and not his recently changed moniker, "Aleister Black."
#WWENXT Superstar #TommyEnd has arrived at the @WGEmpress to face off against @WWENeville, LIVE on @WWENetwork! #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/Tzkfuf7lPU— WWE (@WWE) January 15, 2017
The two wrestlers then had a non-tournament match, which Neville ultimately won via the Red Arrow.
.@WWENeville rocks @WWEAleister with a series of kicks! #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/VNFXl8L3s3— WWE UK Championship (@WWEUKCT) January 15, 2017
#TommyEnd (@WWEAleister) launches into a moonsault to take down @WWENeville! #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/6QujHAGLYl— WWE UK Championship (@WWEUKCT) January 15, 2017
RED ARROW!! @WWENeville defeats @WWEAleister! #WWEUKCT #TommyEnd pic.twitter.com/QUjj018lEZ— WWE UK Championship (@WWEUKCT) January 15, 2017
Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.