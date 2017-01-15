- As seen above, is a slow motion video of John Cena and Baron Corbin from their match on last week's SmackDown.

- Shortly after tonight's UK event, Triple H tweeted out a photo of him boarding a plane "for Raw" and was also quoted by ESPN saying "I've got to be at Raw in a few minutes."

...but for now.



Blackpool to London back to the USA for #Raw. #NoRestForTheWicked pic.twitter.com/Gkfi6ChTNs — Triple H (@TripleH) January 15, 2017

The champ is here with @RealKingRegal and @TripleH -- who is now dashing off. "I've got to be at Raw in a few minutes." pic.twitter.com/a0BN5TLX5n — WWE on ESPN (@WWEonESPN) January 15, 2017

Seth Rollins retweeted the photo, simply saying: "...Interesting."

- WWE posted a gallery of every Superstar who entered the Royal Rumble last. It includes: Triple H, Rey Mysterio, John Cena, Batista, among others.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.