- As seen above, is a slow motion video of John Cena and Baron Corbin from their match on last week's SmackDown.

- Shortly after tonight's UK event, Triple H tweeted out a photo of him boarding a plane "for Raw" and was also quoted by ESPN saying "I've got to be at Raw in a few minutes."



Seth Rollins retweeted the photo, simply saying: "...Interesting."


Neville And Tommy End Surprises Crowd, Wrestle At WWE UK Championship Tournament (Videos)
See Also
- WWE posted a gallery of every Superstar who entered the Royal Rumble last. It includes: Triple H, Rey Mysterio, John Cena, Batista, among others.

