After news broke of Jimmy Snuka's passing, many WWE stars (both present and past) hit social media to give their thoughts on the WWE Hall of Famer.
January 15, 2017
As a kid you entertained me. As a co-worker you accepted me. THANK YOU!! I will never forget you. #RIPSuperfly WE LOVE YOU BRUDDAH!! pic.twitter.com/3SsKCzfHCs— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) January 15, 2017
RIP Superfly. Only love HH— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 15, 2017
My condolences to the family of Jimmy " Superfly" Snuka.— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) January 15, 2017
Always representing the legacy.— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 15, 2017
Malolo i le filemu. #RIPSuperfly
So sorry to learn of the passing of the legendary Jimmy Snuka. His career had such a huge impact on my life. pic.twitter.com/I4JZP7XICJ— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 15, 2017
