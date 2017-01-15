Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Cade Brown for sending in these results from last night's WWE live event in Birmingham, AL:
* Kalisto defeated Dolph Ziggler following a victory roll-up
* WWE SmackDown Live! Women's Champion Alexa Bliss defeated Becky Lynch with a school boy roll-up to retain
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz with Dirty Deeds to retain
* Nikki Bella & Naomi defeated Natalya & Carmella (w/ James Ellsworth)
* Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper & Randy Orton defeated Apollo Crews, Jack Swagger & Mojo Rawley with the Sister Abigail into the RKO
* WWE Champion AJ Styles defeated John Cena and Baron Corbin in a Triple Threat with a low blow to Cena to retain.
