- As noted, Tyler Bate won the WWE U.K. Championship tournament today to be crowned the company's first-ever U.K. Champion. Above is Bate's first photo shoot as champion.

- Naomi returned to action at last night's WWE live event in Birmingham. She has been out of action since last November after suffering an ankle injury.

- Stephanie McMahon and Triple H congratulated Tyler Bate for winning the tournament on Twitter, as seen below:



