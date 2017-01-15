- As noted, Tyler Bate won the WWE U.K. Championship tournament today to be crowned the company's first-ever U.K. Champion. Above is Bate's first photo shoot as champion.

Naomi returned to action at last night's WWE live event in Birmingham. She has been out of action since last November after suffering an ankle injury.

- Stephanie McMahon and Triple H congratulated Tyler Bate for winning the tournament on Twitter, as seen below:

At 19 years old, who doesn't think @Tyler_Bate is the future of this industry? Congratulations! #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/cPY61ZtOOP — Triple H (@TripleH) January 15, 2017

Congratulations to all the UK competitors, the fans who made #WWEUKCT possible & @Tyler_Bate on becoming the 1st ever #WWEUKChampion! https://t.co/J3zX0XMDTX — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 15, 2017

