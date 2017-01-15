- As noted, Tyler Bate won the WWE U.K. Championship tournament today to be crowned the company's first-ever U.K. Champion. Above is Bate's first photo shoot as champion.
- Stephanie McMahon and Triple H congratulated Tyler Bate for winning the tournament on Twitter, as seen below:
At 19 years old, who doesn't think @Tyler_Bate is the future of this industry? Congratulations! #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/cPY61ZtOOP— Triple H (@TripleH) January 15, 2017
Congratulations to all the UK competitors, the fans who made #WWEUKCT possible & @Tyler_Bate on becoming the 1st ever #WWEUKChampion! https://t.co/J3zX0XMDTX— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 15, 2017
