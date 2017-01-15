Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Cocoa, Florida:

* Daria defeated Macey Estrella

* Akira Tozawa defeated Kona Reeves

* Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Chris Atkins. Surprisingly good for two big men

* Tony Nese defeated Mustafa Ali

* Cedric Alexander was interviewed about how he's moving on from Noam Dar and Alicia Fox with the WWE Cruiserweight Title in his future

* Jack Gallagher defeated Murphy. Entertaining stuff between the two, Gallagher was one of the stars of the whole show

* Liv Morgan and Aliyah defeated Kimber Lee and Heidi Lovelace. Strong work by everyone involved. This was Lee's official debut

* Wesley Blake defeated Dan Matha

* Dash and Dawson defeated Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Just as good as the night before, Ford and Dawkins have really improved. They countered a sneak attack after the match and got a pop to end the show

