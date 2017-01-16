Tonight's WWE RAW takes place from the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas as the Road to WrestleMania 33 continues.
WWE is focused on the following points for tonight:
* Brock Lesnar is back
* Meet the new "faces of Raw" - Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens
* Can Bayley and Sasha Banks attain retribution against Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax?
* Neville aims to claim his crown at Royal Rumble
* Who's in the Royal Rumble Match?
