Tonight's WWE RAW takes place from the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas as the Road to WrestleMania 33 continues.

Tonight's RAW will feature an appearance by Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman. No other matches or happenings have been announced for tonight.

WWE is focused on the following points for tonight:

* Brock Lesnar is back

* Meet the new "faces of Raw" - Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens

* Can Bayley and Sasha Banks attain retribution against Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax?

* Neville aims to claim his crown at Royal Rumble

* Who's in the Royal Rumble Match?

