- The latest WWE Top 10 looks at unexpected kisses, seen above.

- The "Today" co-hosting gigs for John Cena continue as he will be back on the NBC program this Tuesday. WWE announced the following:

John Cena is back on NBC's "TODAY." Cena will co-host "TODAY" tomorrow during the 9 a.m. ET hour.

What will the Cenation leader bring to the table on NBC's signature program? Find out tomorrow morning!

For more on "TODAY," visit today.com.