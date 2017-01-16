- The latest WWE Top 10 looks at unexpected kisses, seen above.
- The "Today" co-hosting gigs for John Cena continue as he will be back on the NBC program this Tuesday. WWE announced the following:
John Cena returns to co-host "TODAY" tomorrow
John Cena is back on NBC's "TODAY." Cena will co-host "TODAY" tomorrow during the 9 a.m. ET hour.
What will the Cenation leader bring to the table on NBC's signature program? Find out tomorrow morning!
For more on "TODAY," visit today.com.
