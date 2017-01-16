Thanks to Scott Hayes Hopper for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Tulsa, Oklahoma:

* RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus retained over The New Day, Luke Gallows

* Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn

* R-Truth, Goldust, Sin Cara, Big Show and Darren Young defeated Bo Dallas, Titus O'Neil, Jinder Mahal and The Shining Stars

* Big Cass defeated Rusev

* Bayley, Alicia Fox and Sasha Banks defeated Dana Brooke, Nia Jax and RAW Women's Champion Charlotte

* WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho retained over Seth Rollins but lost by DQ when WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens interfered, leading to a tag team main event

* Rollins and Roman Reigns defeated Jericho and Owens

