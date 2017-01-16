- The storybook return of BJ Penn did not go as planned, as the former UFC champion was finished early in the second round by Yair Rodriguez. The former Ultimate Fighter: Latin America winner landed with several kicks in the opening round, including a head-kick. Moments into the second, he connected again, finishing "The Prodigy" with strikes in the main event of UFC Fight Night 103.

The co-main event featured a battle between lightweights Joe Lauzon and Marcin Held, with Lauzon earning the split decision victory.

Earning bonuses were Rodriguez, Oleksiy Oliynyk, Augusto Mendes and Frankie Saenz.. The attendance inside the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix was announced at 11,589 for a live gate of $913,372.

* Yair Rodriguez def. BJ Penn via TKO (strikes) at :24 of Round 2

* Joe Lauzon def. Marcin Held via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

* Ben Saunders def. Court McGee via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Sergio Pettis def. John Moraga via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

* Drakkar Klose def. Devin Powell via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Augusto Mendes def. Frankie Saenz via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

* Oleksiy Oliynyk def. Viktor Pesta via submission (Ezekiel choke) at 2:57 of Round 1

* Tony Martin def. Alex White via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Nina Ansaroff def. Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:39 of Round 3

* Walt Harris def. Chase Sherman via KO (knee) at 2:41 of Round 2

* Joachim Christensen def. Bojan Mihajlovic via TKO (strikes) at 2:05 of Round 3

* Cyril Asker def. Dmitiri Smolkiakov via TKO (strikes) at 2:41 of Round 1

- Coaches for The Ultimate Fighter 25 were announced during UFC Fight Night 103, as Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw will lead welterweights. The two will meet after the show for Garbrandt's bantamweight title.

The series debuts in April on FOX Sports 1 and will feature fighters who have previously appeared on TUF, including a current UFC fighter and former champions of the reality series.

