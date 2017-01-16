- Scott Steiner is starring in a foreign film titled Enredados, La confusión, which is set to be released in February. The movie is described as a "Costa Rican Bollywood-style" film. You can check out Big Poppa Pump in the trailer for the movie in the video above at the 0:50 mark.

- WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be kicking off Liberty University's Convocation slate this Wednesday. You can check out the full schedule here.

Cody Rhodes Talks Transitioning From WWE, Not Liking The Stardust Idea, Getting Back On Track, More
- At an independent wrestling event this past weekend, a fan taunted Cody Rhodes by yelling "Stardust." Cody responded by doing a signature Stardust cartwheel and then flipping the fan the bird as the crowd chanted "f--k that guy," as seen below.


