- Scott Steiner is starring in a foreign film titled Enredados, La confusión, which is set to be released in February. The movie is described as a "Costa Rican Bollywood-style" film. You can check out Big Poppa Pump in the trailer for the movie in the video above at the 0:50 mark.

- At an independent wrestling event this past weekend, a fan taunted Cody Rhodes by yelling "Stardust." Cody responded by doing a signature Stardust cartwheel and then flipping the fan the bird as the crowd chanted "f--k that guy," as seen below.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.