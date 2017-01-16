- The New Day appeared on Arkansas NBC affiliate KARK 4 News this morning to promote tonight's WWE RAW in Little Rock, as seen in the video above. During the segment, Big E talked about performing on MLK Day and the "Black Excellence" tweet that they sent out last month, which featured them with their tag titles, then-RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks with her belt, and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann with his title.

"The fact that we have talented performers of color is something that is very big for us," Big E said. "This day means a lot to all of us, not just the in-ring performers, but all people of color who are excelling. That's something that we all want to embrace and to celebrate."

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is starring in his first big-screen movie, The Resurrection of Gavin Stone, which releases this Friday. You can check out the complete list of theaters and group sales for the movie at this link.

- The Madison County Courier, The Rome Sentinel and NYUp.com all ran stories about John Cena meeting 8-year-old Dillan Burr at last month's WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York. The meeting was set up by Make-A-Wish Central New York.

