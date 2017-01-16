- Above is another preview for Wednesday's Total Divas episode with Lana talking to Naomi and Renee Young about her marriage concerns.

- The Rock just wrapped the first week of production on the next season of Ballers, which premieres on HBO this July.

- HC Dyer using a modified Blue Thunderbomb in the WWE United Kingdom Title tournament this weekend led to Tyson Kidd calling out Sami Zayn on Twitter, which may been a misunderstanding on Kidd's part. Check out Sami's comments on Dyer's move and Kidd's response below:




Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles