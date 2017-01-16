- Above is another preview for Wednesday's Total Divas episode with Lana talking to Naomi and Renee Young about her marriage concerns.
- HC Dyer using a modified Blue Thunderbomb in the WWE United Kingdom Title tournament this weekend led to Tyson Kidd calling out Sami Zayn on Twitter, which may been a misunderstanding on Kidd's part. Check out Sami's comments on Dyer's move and Kidd's response below:
Channeling @iLikeSamiZayn is @HCPledge with the unique version of the #BlueThunderBomb! #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/Kab30gciTo— WWE UK Championship (@WWEUKCT) January 14, 2017
Why imitate when you can create? https://t.co/xgrPP19GBC— Sami Zayn (@iLikeSamiZayn) January 15, 2017
You created the blue thunder bomb?? Does Jun Akiyama know this?? https://t.co/7XtlVkw5HY— TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) January 15, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.