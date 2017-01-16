- Above is another preview for Wednesday's Total Divas episode with Lana talking to Naomi and Renee Young about her marriage concerns.

The Rock just wrapped the first week of production on the next season of Ballers, which premieres on HBO this July.

- HC Dyer using a modified Blue Thunderbomb in the WWE United Kingdom Title tournament this weekend led to Tyson Kidd calling out Sami Zayn on Twitter, which may been a misunderstanding on Kidd's part. Check out Sami's comments on Dyer's move and Kidd's response below:

Why imitate when you can create? https://t.co/xgrPP19GBC — Sami Zayn (@iLikeSamiZayn) January 15, 2017

You created the blue thunder bomb?? Does Jun Akiyama know this?? https://t.co/7XtlVkw5HY — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) January 15, 2017

