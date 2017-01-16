- In the video above, Jack Gallagher is informed that his "I Forfeit" match with Ariya Daivari will take place on WWE 205 Live this week. Gallagher says this is exactly what he wanted but he will be keeping a close eye on Daivari at RAW tonight.
- As seen below, Michael Cole, Triple H and Matt Bloom all had positive reactions to the WWE United Kingdom Title tournament this weekend:
I thought day 1 was amazing & would be tough to follow. Boy was I wrong! Hats off to all 16 men who delivered in a huge way! #WWEUKCT— Matt Bloom (@NXTMattBloom) January 15, 2017
I don't know what to say. Except thank you @McGuinnessNigel and thank you U.K. Fans! What an incredible two days. Overcome with emotion— Michael Cole (@MichaelCole) January 15, 2017
You just witnessed the beginning....— Triple H (@TripleH) January 15, 2017
