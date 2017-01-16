RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus announced on Twitter that they will be in the 30-man Royal Rumble main event later this month.

WWE then announced that the two will defend their titles against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson on tonight's RAW from Little Rock.

Only 5 greats have ever won the #RoyalRumble more than once... In 2017 I will be the 6th. #iamintheRumble — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) January 16, 2017

