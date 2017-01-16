RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus announced on Twitter that they will be in the 30-man Royal Rumble main event later this month.
Only 5 greats have ever won the #RoyalRumble more than once... In 2017 I will be the 6th. #iamintheRumble— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) January 16, 2017
.@WWESheamus ok, I'm a team player... If you're in, I'm in #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/PmIQ0Rl4DC— Cesaro (@WWECesaro) January 16, 2017
