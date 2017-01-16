- WWE posted this video of Nia Jax attacking Sasha Banks in the ring before tonight's RAW in Arkansas.

- 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will be Jonathan Coachman's guest for this Wednesday's "Off The Top Rope" segment on ESPN SportsCenter. Coach tweeted the following on the appearance:


- Speaking of Angle, Triple H tweeted the following on the induction:


