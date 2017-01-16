Darren Young suffered an arm injury during a WWE Main Event match against Epico before tonight's RAW hit the air in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Young was wrestling Epico when he took a nasty fall on the apron and the match had to be stopped. Fans in attendance speculated that it could be anything from a separated shoulder to a broken arm or elbow injury.

As seen below, Young left with Bob Backlund and was clutching his arm:

