Darren Young suffered an arm injury during a WWE Main Event match against Epico before tonight's RAW hit the air in Little Rock, Arkansas.
As seen below, Young left with Bob Backlund and was clutching his arm:
Looks like Darren Young injured his arm. Match called off after nasty bump on the apron #RawLittleRock #RAW @WrestlingInc pic.twitter.com/zERM5FXS3u— Allen Balint (@AllenBalint) January 17, 2017
