- Above is a teaser for Tuesday's SmackDown steel cage match with Alexa Bliss defending the SmackDown Women's Title against Becky Lynch.

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Little Rock for this week's Main Event episode:

* Alicia Fox vs. Dana Brooke

* Epico vs. Darren Young

Full Main Event spoilers are at this link. Details on an injury suffered during the tapings are at this link.

- Tonight's RAW opened with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka and a video package for Martin Luther King Jr., as seen below:

