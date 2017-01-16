- Above is a teaser for Tuesday's SmackDown steel cage match with Alexa Bliss defending the SmackDown Women's Title against Becky Lynch.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Little Rock for this week's Main Event episode:

* Alicia Fox vs. Dana Brooke
* Epico vs. Darren Young

Full Main Event spoilers are at this link. Details on an injury suffered during the tapings are at this link.

- Tonight's RAW opened with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka and a video package for Martin Luther King Jr., as seen below:



