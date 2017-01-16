- Above is a teaser for Tuesday's SmackDown steel cage match with Alexa Bliss defending the SmackDown Women's Title against Becky Lynch.
* Alicia Fox vs. Dana Brooke
* Epico vs. Darren Young
Full Main Event spoilers are at this link. Details on an injury suffered during the tapings are at this link.
- Tonight's RAW opened with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka and a video package for Martin Luther King Jr., as seen below:
#RIPSuperfly #RAW pic.twitter.com/PQoLM9r5j6— WWE (@WWE) January 17, 2017
WWE honors Martin Luther King, Jr. on this #MLKDay. pic.twitter.com/DCpyARkhT7— WWE (@WWE) January 17, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.