- The new episode of WWE Ride Along with Daniel Bryan, James Ellsworth, Heath Slater and Rhyno premieres on the WWE Network after tonight's RAW goes off the air. Above is a preview.

- With Kurt Angle being announced for the WWE Hall of Fame today, the Ticketmaster pre-sale is back on for this Wednesday after being changed two other times in the past few weeks. Hall of Fame tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday.

See Also Spoiler on Plans for the Women's Superstar for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Class

- As noted, tonight's RAW opened up with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 73. WWE also aired a video package for Snuka during RAW, which Vince McMahon re-posted in this tweet:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.