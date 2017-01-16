- The new episode of WWE Ride Along with Daniel Bryan, James Ellsworth, Heath Slater and Rhyno premieres on the WWE Network after tonight's RAW goes off the air. Above is a preview.
- As noted, tonight's RAW opened up with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 73. WWE also aired a video package for Snuka during RAW, which Vince McMahon re-posted in this tweet:
#RIPSuperfly pic.twitter.com/7sXSblXpP9— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) January 17, 2017
