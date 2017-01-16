- As noted, this week's WWE 205 Live will feature an "I Forfeit" match between Jack Gallagher and Ariya Daivari. Above is a promo for that match, which was hyped as the end to this cruiserweight feud.

- Many WWE Superstars have tweeted congratulatory messages to 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, from SmackDown Tag Team Champion Chad Gable to RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Below are comments from The Rock, who had several memorable matches with Angle over the years:

Huge! Had some amazing title matches w/ this Olympic gold medalist. Congrats my friend. Truly one of the best men I've ever met. #WWEHOF https://t.co/L0ZjW3i6ax — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 17, 2017

