- In the video above, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson react to their championship victory over Cesaro & Sheamus on RAW tonight being overturned into a disqualification win. Gallows noted that they were cheated and robbed by two nerds who they would have stolen their lunch money from if they were in grade school. Anderson added that they weren't mad or disappointed.

"When we signed the big huge contracts and left New Japan Pro Wrestling and came to WWE, we came here with one thing on our mind - taking the entire thing over," Anderson said. "It shows that without a shadow of a doubt, we can beat you [Cesaro & Sheamus]. And we'll do it again. Too sweet."

- Mark Henry appeared at yesterday's Memphis Grizzlies - Chicago Bulls game at FedEx Forum in Memphis. He was there to promote Tuesday's SmackDown! Live from Memphis. The game was honoring the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s killing in Memphis.

- As noted, another promo aired tonight for Emma's return. The promos have been airing for months, and Emma posted the following on Instagram, reminding fans that "patience is a virtue":

Patience is a virtue! #Emmalina #RAW Photo: @seeleyfoto Hair: @j_adlish MUA: @tori_bronzeandbeautiful A photo posted by Emma - WWE (@emmalution) on Jan 16, 2017 at 6:50pm PST

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.