As seen on RAW tonight, the show ended after WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens put Roman Reigns through the announce table with a powerbomb.

WWE posted the footage above after RAW went off the air of Reigns recovering after the attack. Reigns slowly made his way to his feet before heading to the back on his own.

