Thanks to Keri Hills and @hogfanz2010 for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Jonesboro, Arkansas:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha retained over The Usos, The Ascension, The Vaudevillains, Breezango and Heath Slater & Rhyno

* Dolph Ziggler defeated Kalisto

* SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Becky Lynch

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over The Miz

* Naomi and Nikki Bella defeated Carmella and Natalya

* Randy Orton, Luke Harper and Bray Wyatt defeated Jack Swagger, Apollo Crews and Mojo Rawley. Orton didn't wrestle except for hitting the RKO for the win.

* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over John Cena and Baron Corbin after Styles hit Cena with a low blow.

