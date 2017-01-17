- In the clip above from Ride Along, Rhyno gives Heath Slater a lesson in politics. Slater didn't know that President Bill Clinton served two terms, or that President William Henry Harrison died of pneumonia shortly after taking office.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross was asked on Twitter about the possibility of inducting Kurt Angle into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2017. JR mentioned that he will be open to do it if asked, but also noted that it is a long shot.

It will be who @WWE prefers and with who @RealKurtAngle is pleased.



If asked, of course I'd do it...proudly. #LongShotAtBest ?? https://t.co/KOHyAccFR1 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) January 17, 2017

- Lana sent out a tweet congratulating Kurt Angle on being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, while also teasing a potential Rusev – Angle showdown:

Congrats @RealKurtAngle on being inducted to the #WWEHOF2017 ! I have dreamed of one thing for your hall fame speech.... @RusevBUL #CRUSH ???? — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) January 17, 2017

