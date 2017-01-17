- In the clip above from Ride Along, Rhyno gives Heath Slater a lesson in politics. Slater didn't know that President Bill Clinton served two terms, or that President William Henry Harrison died of pneumonia shortly after taking office.
It will be who @WWE prefers and with who @RealKurtAngle is pleased.— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) January 17, 2017
If asked, of course I'd do it...proudly. #LongShotAtBest ?? https://t.co/KOHyAccFR1
- Lana sent out a tweet congratulating Kurt Angle on being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, while also teasing a potential Rusev – Angle showdown:
Congrats @RealKurtAngle on being inducted to the #WWEHOF2017 ! I have dreamed of one thing for your hall fame speech.... @RusevBUL #CRUSH ????— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) January 17, 2017
