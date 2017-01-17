Kenny Omega talked to Tokyo Sports recently. Omega said that last year surprised him and he changed history while everyone else wanted to go and work for WWE. He also commented on the technician award, saying that he didn't expect that award with the style that he had. He also stressed the importance of Match of the Night and Match of the Year:

In addition, Omega also said that he is going after the richest prizes irrespective of where he might be in 2017. He noted the rave reviews for his match against Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 11, but said that the only thing he's not satisfied with about the match is that he lost.

