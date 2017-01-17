- WWE Studios' "Surf's Up 2: WaveMania" is being released today with voice work from John Cena, Triple H, The Undertaker, Paige, Vince McMahon and Michael Cole. The trailer is above.
On this date 40 years ago, I made my ring announcing debut in Madison Square Garden;what a ride it's been from there! Thank you all! #proud— Howard Finkel (@howardfinkel) January 17, 2017
Congratulations to @WWE Hall of Famer @HowardFinkel, who made his @TheGarden debut announcing @SammartinoBruno and more 40 YEARS AGO TODAY! pic.twitter.com/53aElNC6SS— WWE (@WWE) January 17, 2017
- John Cena returned to co-host NBC's "Today" show this morning and squatted Al Roker, as seen in the photo below:
Thank you @TODAYshow and yes @tamronhall my name is #JohnCena and I can squat @alroker off to #SDLive #EarnTheDay pic.twitter.com/r6UdGmNh8c— John Cena (@JohnCena) January 17, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.