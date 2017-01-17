WWE announced that Tajiri suffered a right knee injury at the January 5th NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University. Tajiri had teamed with NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura at the show, which will air on January 25th.

There was no timetable given for his return, although it was noted that he is currently not medically cleared to compete.

In addition to the January 5th NXT television tapings, Tajiri had made his 205 Live debut on January 3rd, defeating Sean Maluta. He teased an angle with Brian Kendrick after the match, when he spit green mist into Kendrick's eyes.

