- Broken Hardys announced their "Expedition of Gold" quest on Matt Hardy's official Facebook page today. The brothers said that they will be "branching out" and taking the Impact cameras to all the promotions and sent out a challenge to all the major tag team champions including the likes of American Alpha, Sheamus & Cesaro and The Young Bucks. You can see the full announcement above.

"I challenge you Sheamus and Cesaro, American Alpha, Bucks of Youth!" Matt said. "Man up and have the guts to accept our challenge. We will go to enemy territory. We will go to the RAW, the SmackDown, the Honorable Ring. We will go to your backyard if we have to and we will render you OBSOLETE!"

- For the first time ever, Pentagon Jr. and Michael Elgin are set to face off against each other. The match is scheduled to take place on May 7th, 2017 at the Glory Pro.

Screw it I don't want to wait!

Long May We Reign 5.7.17

FIRST TIME EVER @PentagonJunior vs @MichaelElgin25 pic.twitter.com/6VmZ3M8niR — Glory Pro (@glorypro2017) January 16, 2017

- Dalton Castle is all set to challenge Adam Cole for the Ring of Honor World title at Super Card of Honor. Below is the tweet from Ring of Honor.

Dalton Castle to face Adam Cole for ROH World Title at Supercard of Honor! https://t.co/efgYngt2gC pic.twitter.com/DrpeAB8pW3 — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 16, 2017

