Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live will take place from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee with more hype for the Royal Rumble.

Announced for SmackDown is Jerry Lawler hosting his "King's Court" segment, plus a steel cage match with SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss defending against Becky Lynch, and a look at the shopping trip with Carmella and James Ellsworth. 205 Live will feature Jack Gallagher vs. Ariya Daivari in an "I Forfeit" match.

WWE is focusing on the following points for SmackDown in their official preview:

* Who will win the historic SmackDown Women's Championship Steel Cage Match?

* Shane to kick off SmackDown LIVE with a huge announcement

* Will Ziggler keep his cool as "King's Court" returns hosted by Jerry "The King" Lawler?

* Internal turmoil threatens the future of The Wyatt Family

* Can The Miz rejoin the A-list?

* What will result from Carmella taking Ellsworth on a shopping spree?

