- Samuel Shaw (born January 17, 1984) turns 33



- Muhammad Ali (January 17, 1942 June 3, 2016)

Deaths:

- Iron Mike Sharpe (October 28, 1951 January 17, 2016)



***

NWA Western States: January 17, 1957

in the Sports Arena in Amarillo, Texas

- Leo Newman defeated Tommy Phelps

- Doug Donovan defeated Rip Rogers

- Don Curtis defeated John Tolos

- Duke Keomuka defeated Tokyo Joe

- Dory Funk (c) vs. Ray Gunkel ended in a Double Count Out [1:1] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls NWA Southwest States Junior Heavyweight Championship Match

AWA: January 17, 1961

in St. Paul, Minnesota

- George Scott defeated George Grant

- Larry Hennig vs. Nick Roberts - Draw

- Gene Kiniski defeated Joe Scarpello

- Bob Rasmussen & Verne Gagne vs. Hard Boiled Haggerty & Lenny Montana - Draw (1:1) in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Non Title Tag Team Match

- Verne Gagne & Wilbur Snyder defeated Hard Boiled Haggerty & Lenny Montana in a Non Title Tag Team Match

NWA Big Time Wrestling: January 17, 1967

in Dallas, Texas

- Danny Plechas vs. Tojo Yamamoto ends in a Draw

- Ronnie Etchison defeated Blackjack Daniels

- Chief Little Eagle defeated Skandor Akbar

- Kinji Shibuya defeated Tim Geohagen

- Al Costello & Karl von Brauner defeated Bearcat Wright & Ernie Ladd

WWWF in MSG: January 17, 1977

at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

- Jose Gonzales vs. Pete Sanchez ended in a Draw

- Doug Gilbert defeated Don Serrano

- Greg Gagne defeated Johnny Rodz

- Nikolai Volkoff & Tor Kamata defeated Dominic DeNucci & Manuel Soto

- Pat Patterson (c) defeated Baron Mikel Scicluna to retain the WWF North American Heavyweight Championship

- Bobo Brazil defeated Stan Stasiak by DQ

- Billy White Wolf & Chief Jay Strongbow (c) defeated The Executioners (Executioner 1 & Executioner 2) to retain the WWF Tag Team Championship

- Bruiser Brody vs. Ivan Putski ended in a Double DQ

- Ken Patera defeated Bruno Sammartino (c) by Count Out in a WWF Heavyweight Championship Match

Stampede Wrestling: January 17, 1980

in Calgary, Alberta, Canada

- Andre Zvezda defeated Eric Embry

- Yan Ky defeated Joe Ventura by DQ

- Bret Hart defeated Tom Stanton

- Lynn Denton defeated Hiroshi Yagi

- Bobby Bass & Cuban Assassin defeated Hubert Gallant & Leo Burke by DQ

- Mr. Sekigawa (c) vs. Keith Hart ended in a No Contest in a STAMPEDE North American Title Match

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 17, 1987

at the Brendan Byrne Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey

- Ricky Steamboat defeated Barry O

- Kamala (w/ Kim Chee) defeated Don Driggers

- Demolition (Ax & Smash) (w/ Johnny V) defeated Mario Mancini & Salvatore Bellomo

- Hercules (w/ Bobby Heenan) defeated Jim Parks

- The Killer Bees (B. Brian Blair & Jim Brunzell) defeated Iron Mike Sharpe & Terry Gibbs

WWF Wrestling Challenge: January 17, 1988

at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee

- Dark match: Billy Jack Haynes & Ken Patera defeated Hercules & King Harley Race by DQ

- Jake Roberts defeated Gino Carabello

- Demolition (Ax & Smash) (w/ Mr. Fuji) defeated Omar Atlas & Rex King

- Jim Duggan defeated Joe Mirto

- Rick Rude (w/ Bobby Heenan) defeated Van Van Horne

- The Young Stallions (Jim Powers & Paul Roma) defeated Los Conquistadores (Conquistador Dos & Conquistador Uno)

- The Ultimate Warrior defeated Brian Costello

- Butch Reed, The Bolsheviks (Boris Zhukov & Nikolai Volkoff) & The One Man Gang (w/ Slick) defeated Lanny Poffo, Rick Hunter & The Killer Bees (B. Brian Blair & Jim Brunzell)

WWF Wrestling Challenge: January 17, 1993

at the Dane County Coliseum in Madison, Wisconsin

- Ric Flair defeated Jim Powers

- The Undertaker (w/ Paul Bearer) defeated Dale Wolfe

- Bam Bam Bigelow defeated George Anderson

- Lance Cassidy defeated Dave Sigfrids

- Razor Ramon defeated Jerry Fox

Smoky Mountain Wrestling: January 17, 1993

in Johnson City, Tennessee

- Nightstalker defeated Reno Riggins

- Tim Horner defeated Paul Orndorff

- Dirty White Boy vs. Tracy Smothers ended in a Time Limit Draw

- The Heavenly Bodies (Stan Lane & Tom Prichard) defeated Dutch Mantel & Jimmy Golden by DQ in a SMW Tag Team Title #1 Contenders Match

- Kevin Sullivan defeated Brian Lee

- Rock 'n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) (c) defeated The Heavenly Bodies (Stan Lane & Tom Prichard) to retain the SMW Tag Team Championship

WCW Main Event: January 17, 1993

at the Georgia Mountains Center in Gainesville, Georgia

- Ron Simmons defeated Tony Atlas

- Erik Watts defeated Rip Rogers

- The Wrecking Crew (Wrecking Crew Fury & Wrecking Crew Rage) defeated Terry Bronson & Tommy Angel

- Big Van Vader & Paul Orndorff (w/ Harley Race) vs. Cactus Jack & The Barbarian ended in a Double DQ

WWF Monday Night RAW: January 17, 1994

at the Smelling Moon Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia

- Owen Hart (w/ Bret Hart) defeated Terry Austin

- Tatanka defeated George South

- Diesel (w/ Shawn Michaels) defeated Scott Powers

- Randy Savage defeated Irwin R. Schyster by disqualification

ECW Hardcore TV: January 17, 1995

in the Viking Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Paul Lauria defeated Mikey Whipwreck

- Al Snow defeated Osamu Nishimura

- The Pitbulls (Pitbull #1 & Pitbull #2) defeated Bad Breed (Axl Rotten & Ian Rotten) in a Loosing Team Must Split Tag Team Match

WCW Saturday Night: January 17, 1998

at The Forum Civic Center in Rome, Georgia

- The Faces of Fear (Meng & The Barbarian) defeated Bobby Eaton & Bobby Walker

- John Nord defeated Lizmark Jr.

- Hector Garza, Rey Mysterio Jr. & Super Calo defeated La Parka, Psychosis & Silver King

- Chris Adams defeated Dave Taylor

- Johnny Attitude defeated Lenny Lane

- Prince Iaukea defeated Bobby Blaze

- The Public Enemy (Johnny Grunge & Rocco Rock) defeated Disorderly Conduct (Mean Mike & Tough Tom)

- Rick Martel defeated Hardbody Harrison

- Rick Steiner defeated Scott Norton & Vincent in a Two On One Handicap Match

- Diamond Dallas Page (c) defeated Eddie Guerrero to retain the WCW United States Championship

WWF Shotgun Saturday Night: January 17, 1998

at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania

- Dark Match: Black Bart defeated The Brooklyn Brawler

- Owen Hart defeated Brian Christopher (w/ Jerry Lawler)

- Faarooq defeated Mark Shrader

- Los Boricuas (Jesus Castillo & Jose Estrada) (w/ Miguel Perez,Jr. & Savio Vega) vs. The Truth Commission (Recon & Sniper) (w/ Kurrgan & The Jackyl) - Double DQ

- Steve Blackman defeated Al Phillips

- Tom Brandi defeated Jimmy Cicero

WWF Heat: January 17, 1999

at the Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

- Tiger Ali Singh defeated Gillberg in a Non-Title Singles Match

- Scorpio defeated Mark Henry

- Jeff Jarrett & Owen Hart (w/Debra) defeated The Brood (Edge & Gangrel)

- The Godfather (w/ 3 Hos) defeated Goldust

- Chyna defeated Vince McMahon in a Arm Wrestling Match

WCW Souled Out: January 17, 1999

from the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia

- Chris Benoit defeated Mike Enos

- Norman Smiley defeated Chavo Guerrero Jr.

- Fit Finlay defeated Van Hammer

- Bam Bam Bigelow defeated Wrath

- Lex Luger defeated Konnan

- Chris Jericho (w/ Ralphus) defeated Saturn in a Loser Wears A Dress Match

- Kidman (c) defeated Juventud Guerrera, Psychosis & Rey Mysterio Jr. in a Four Corners Match to retain the WCW Cruiserweight Championship

- David & Ric Flair (w/ Arn Anderson) defeated Barry Windham & Curt Hennig

- Bill Goldberg defeated Scott Hall in a Stun Gun Ladder match

WWF Super Astros: January 17, 1999

at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas

- El Hijo del Santo defeated Rey Ortiz

- Apolo Dantes & Papi Chulo vs. El Merenguero & Miguel Perez,Jr. ended in a No Contest

WCW Monday Nitro: January 17, 2000

in the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio

- Kidman defeated Psychosis

- Big T (w/ Stevie Ray) defeated Booker T

- Vampiro defeated Disco Inferno (w/ Big Vito & Johnny The Bull)

- Crowbar & David Flair (w/ Daffney) (c) defeated 3-Count (Shane Helms & Shannon Moore) (w/ Evan Karagias) to retain the WCW World Tag Team Championship

- Tank Abbott defeated The Maestro (w/ Symphony) in a Shoot Fight

- TEAM2000 (Masahiro Chono & Super J) defeated The Varsity Club (Mike Rotunda & Rick Steiner) (w/ Leia Meow)

- Sid Vicious defeated The Wall

WATCH: Billy Kidman' vs. The Wall in a Steel Cage Match

- The Total Package (w/ Elizabeth) defeated Bam Bam Bigelow

- Diamond Dallas Page defeated Buff Bagwell

WWF Monday Night RAW: January 17, 2000

at the New Haven Coliseum in New Haven, Connecticut

- Test defeated The Big Bossman (c) to win the WWF European Championship

- D-Lo Brown & The Godfather (w / Hos) defeated Christian & Edge

- Kurt Angle defeated Steve Blackman

- The Acolytes (Bradshaw & Faarooq) defeated Triple H & X-Pac (w/ Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley) by DQ

- Jeff Hardy (w/ Matt Hardy & Terri Runnels) defeated Buh Buh Ray Dudley (w/ D-Von Dudley)

- Phatu Rikishi (w/ Grand Master Sexay & Scotty 2 Hotty) defeated Chris Jericho (c) by DQ in a WWF Intercontinental Championship Match

- Kane (w/ Tori) defeated Prince Albert

- The New Age Outlaws (Mr. Ass & The Road Dogg) defeated The Big Show & The Rock

WCW Thunder: January 15, 2001

at the Allen County War Memorial in Fort Wayne, Indiana

- Rick Steiner defeated Kwee Wee

- Meng (c) defeated Bam Bam Bigelow in a hardcore match to retain the WCW Hardcore Championship

- Ron Harris defeated Norman Smiley

- Lex Luger & Buff Bagwell defeated Kronik

- Mike Awesome defeated Billy Kidman

WATCH: GI Bro vs. Mike Awesome in a Ambulance Match

- Chavo Guerrero Jr. defeated General Rection

- Diamond Dallas Page defeated Jeff Jarrett via disqualification

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 17, 2002

at the Centurytel Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana

- William Regal defeated Rob Van Dam

- Billy (w/ Chuck) defeated Tajiri (w/ Torrie Wilson)

- Diamond Dallas Page defeated The Big Bossman

- Rikishi defeated Christian & Lance Storm in a Two On One Handicap Over The Top Challenge

- Test defeated Edge by DQ

- Steve Austin & Triple H defeated Booker T & Kurt Angle

WWE Velocity: January 17, 2004

at the Mohegan Sun Hotel & Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut

- Dark Match: Akio defeated Paul London

- Billy Kidman defeated Arch Kincaid

- Ultimo Dragon defeated Shannon Moore

WATCH FULL MATCH: Ultimo Dragon vs. Rey Mysterio in WCW

- Matt Morgan defeated Orlando Jordan

- Bradshaw defeated A-Train

WATCH: Bradshaw vs. Jeff Hardy in a Harcore Match

TNA Xplosion: January 17, 2004

in Nashville, Tennessee at the Tennessee State Fairgrounds

- Sonny Siaki & Trinity defeated Chris Hero & Poison

- 3 Live Kru (BG James, Konnan & Ron Killings) defeated Delirious, Dylan Kage & Vordell Walker

- Chris Sabin defeated Gutter

- Shark Boy defeated Jimmy Jacobs

WWE Monday Night RAW: January 17, 2005

at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

- La Resistance (Robert Conway & Sylvain Grenier) & Maven defeated Rosey, Shelton Benjamin & The Hurricane

- Shawn Michaels defeated Christian (w/ Tyson Tomko)

- Batista defeated Viscera

- Chris Jericho defeated Chris Benoit

- Gene Snitsky vs. Kane in a No Holds Barred Match Ended in a no contest

TNA iMPACT!: January 17, 2008

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

- Tomko defeated Eric Young

- ODB defeated Angelina Love

- Kaz defeated Senshi

- Abyss defeated Lance Hoyt (w/ Jimmy Rave)

- Robert Roode (w/ Payton Banks) defeated Sonjay Dutt

- Christian Cage defeated AJ Styles and Samoa Joe in a TNA World Heavyweight Title #1 Contendership Three Way Elimination Match

- Dark match: Jay Lethal defeated Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin and Johnny Devine and Petey Williams and Sonjay Dutt in a Six Way Match

Sara Del Rey vs. Misty Haven - C*4 Wrestling: January 4, 2009



TNA Genesis: January 17, 2010

at the TNA Impact! Zone in Orlando, Florida

- Amazing Red (c) defeated Brian Kendrick to retain the TNA X-Division Championship

- Sean Morley defeated Daniels

- Tara defeated ODB (c) in a Two Out of Three Falls match to become the new TNA Women's Knockout Champion

- Matt Morgan and Hernandez defeated The British Invasion (Brutus Magnus and Doug Williams) (c) to become the new TNA World Tag Team Champions

- Desmond Wolfe defeated D'Angelo Dinero

- Beer Money, Inc. (Robert Roode and James Storm) defeated Kevin Nash and Syxx-Pac

- Ken Anderson defeated Abyss

- AJ Styles (c) defeated Kurt Angle to retain the TNA World Heavyweight Championship

WWF Monday Night RAW: January 17, 2011

at Verizon Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas

- Dark Match: William Regal defeated Johnny Curtis

- Santino Marella & Vladimir Kozlov (w/ Tamina) c) defeated The Uso Brothers (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship (WATCH HERE)

- John Morrison defeated Daniel Bryan (w/ Brie Bella & Nikki Bella) (WATCH HERE)

- Randy Orton defeated Dolph Ziggler (w/ Vickie Guerrero) (WATCH HERE)

- Natalya defeated Maryse (WATCH HERE)

- Mark Henry defeated Ted DiBiase in an Over The Top Rope Challenge (WATCH HERE)

- CM Punk defeated John Cena by DQ (WATCH HERE)

- Dark Match: John Cena & Randy Orton defeated CM Punk & The Miz (with Michael Cole as Special guest referee

Ring of Honor Wrestling: January 17, 2011

at the The Arena, formally the home of Extreme Championship Wrestling

- The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) defeated The Elite (Adam Revolver & Ted McNaler)

- MsChif defeated Daizee Haze

- Christopher Daniels defeated Chris Hero (w/ Sara Del Rey & Shane Hagadorn)

WWE Classics "Renegade Rumblings" - January 2012



TNA Xplosion: January 17, 2012

in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios

- Jesse Sorensen defeated Zema Ion

WWE "Classic Moment of the Week": Edge wins the 2010 Royal Rumble Match - January 17, 2012



TNA iMPACT!: January 17, 2013

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

- James Storm & Jeff Hardy defeated Bad Influence (Christopher Daniels & Kazarian) (WATCH HERE)

- Kenny King defeated Christian York (WATCH HERE)

- Velvet Sky defeated Gail Kim in a TNA Women's Knockout Title #1 Contendership Match (WATCH HERE)

WWE Superstars: January 18, 2013

at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

- Kofi Kingston defeated Michael McGillicutty (WATCH HERE)

- Zack Ryder defeated JTG (WATCH HERE)

WWE Classics "New Year, New Attitude" - January 2013



WWE Superstars: January 17, 2014

at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island

- Xavier Woods defeated Brodus Clay

- The Prime Time Players (Darren Young & Titus O'Neil) defeated 3MB (Drew McIntyre & Jinder Mahal) (w/ Heath Slater)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 17, 2014

at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts

- The New Age Outlaws (Billy Gunn & The Road Dogg) defeated The Brotherhood (Cody Rhodes & Goldust) (WATCH HERE)

- Rey Mysterio defeated Alberto Del Rio (WATCH HERE)

- Naomi (w/ Cameron) defeated Tamina Snuka (w/ AJ Lee) (WATCH HERE)

- Big E. Langston defeated Fandango (w/ Summer Rae) (WATCH HERE)

- The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) defeated The Real Americans (Antonio Cesaro & Jack Swagger) (w/ Zeb Colter) (WATCH HERE)

- Dark Match: CM Punk defeated The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns)

WATCH: In-Ring Segment, CM Punk gets chokeslammed by "Director of Operations" Kane: SmackDown, Jan. 17, 2014

Ring of Honor Wrestling: January 17, 2015

at the Tennessee State Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee

- Frankie Kazarian (w/ Christopher Daniels) defeated Cedric Alexander

- Donovan Dijak defeated Jake Dirden in a Top Prospect Tournament 2015 First Round Match

- Jay Briscoe (c) defeated Matt Taven (w/ Maria Kanellis & Michael Bennett) to retain the ROH World Championship

Follow Chris George on Twitter @GetDown

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.