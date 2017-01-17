- As noted, John Cena returned to NBC's TODAY this morning. During the show, he demonstrated fitness moves that you can use at home, as seen in the video above. t tne end of the video, Cena put Al Roker on his shoulders and squatted him several times.

- The Bella Twins will be appearing at iPlay America in Freehold, N.J., this Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are required for admission, autographs and photo opportunities, you can get more details here

- Alfred Konuwa's latest blog at Forbes looks at the current favorites to win The Royal Rumble. According to betting site Paddy Power, The Undertaker is the odds-on favorite to win the match at 5/6. He is followed by Braun Strowman, Randy Orton and Chris Jericho, who are all at 6/1. Finn Balor cracked the top 5 as a 7/1 underdog to win the match, and is favored above both Goldberg and Brock Lesnar.

