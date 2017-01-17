- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Little Rock.
- WWE stock was down 0.98% today, closing at $19.29 per share. Today's high was $19.46 and the low was $19.17.
- The Seth Rollins t-shirt from last night's RAW will be available as a LootCrate exclusive in the new SlamCrate that comes out in February, seen below:
You can only get this @WWERollins tee, as seen on tonight's #WWERAW, in the next @WWE #SlamCrate!: https://t.co/j7HGT8ytIZ pic.twitter.com/Cooujqfh0q— Loot Crate (@lootcrate) January 17, 2017
