Source: NEA Report

NEA Report out of Northeast Arkansas has a story about an altercation Randy Orton had with a fan at a gym before last night's SmackDown live event in Jonesboro. Local business professional Anthony Martin, who grew up a wrestling fan, noted that he was with his friends at The Trim Gym when they spotted Orton. Martin asked Orton for a picture, however Orton responded with a fist bump and pointed to his ear phones and said that he couldn't hear Martin.

Martin left Orton alone and proceeded to take a photo of him from across the room, which caused Orton to lose his cool.

"He saw me snap the picture and came up to me got in my face and said, 'What the f**k are you doing? I said no **ddamn pictures! Are you f**king stupid?'" Martin said. "I said, 'No. You said you couldn't hear me."

"Randy came over to Anthony, grabbed his hand and was belittling Anthony and pretty much was saying m'fer this, m'fer that," added Martin's friend Cody Halstead, who was with him at the gym.

The tirade continued before Orton eventually calmed down and told the men to "enjoy their workout" before leaving. You can read the full article at NEA Report by clicking here. Below is the photo that caused the incident with Orton:

Fan has altercation with WWE star 'outta nowhere' in Jonesboro https://t.co/pLJF5Ul7XO pic.twitter.com/mPn1MBXIbq — NEA Report (@NeaNews) January 17, 2017

