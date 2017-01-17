- Nikki Bella twerks upside down in this new video from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel.
- Tamina Snuka, who is set to return from an injury soon, tweeted the following thanks to WWE and fans for supporting her family after WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka passed away at the age of 73 on Sunday.
My family and I would like to thank WWE & the WWE Universe for all the love and support we have received in our time of grieving #Blessed pic.twitter.com/9vEBMyI5EJ— Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) January 17, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.