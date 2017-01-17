Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's SmackDown, while you all can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show.

Please help spread word of tonight's coverage. Twitter users, please share this page by clicking the 'Share' button below:

Tweet

Keep hitting REFRESH on your browser to get the most up-to-date results.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens with a promo for Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss in the steel cage.

- We're live from Memphis with Mauro Ranallo as we see the steel cage hanging high above the ring. Mauro is joined by David Otunga, JBL and Tom Phillips.

- We go right to the ring and out comes SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon.

Shane greets Memphis and they chant his name. He hypes the 30-man Royal Rumble main event and some of the participants, including Bill Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, The Miz and others. Shane announces that the WWE Title will be defended inside the Elimination Chamber in Phoenix, AZ at the February 12th Chamber pay-per-view. The winner will go on to defend at WrestleMania 33.

WWE Champion AJ Styles comes out and he's not happy with Shane's announcement. He's never been in a Chamber match and now the title will be on the line. Shane points out how AJ still has to defend at the Royal Rumble against John Cena, before the Chamber. AJ threatens to take the title and go to Japan for good. The music hits and out comes John Cena to a mixed reaction. Cena goes to speak but AJ shuts him up and mocks him for his brother-in-law giving him a title shot. AJ tells Cena to stand there and shut up. AJ wonders who's coming to steal his spotlight next. The music hits and out comes The Miz with Maryse.

Miz rants on going to the main event of WrestleMania and walking out with the WWE Title and the Intercontinental Title. AJ says Miz hides behind his wife. AJ warns Miz to stay away from the title and the Chamber match. Miz says while AJ was in Japan growing his hair to look like the World's Next Top Soccer Mom, he was beating up John Cena at WrestleMania before beating up John Cena was cool. Miz goes on about what he's done in WWE. Cena says it sounds like Miz thinks he's better than AJ. AJ says last time they were in Memphis he knocked Miz's teeth out. AJ cracks a joke at Maryse and Cena eggs Miz on. They have words but Shane gets in between them. Shane makes AJ vs. Miz for right now. Shane's music hits as we go to commercial after a plug for King's Court.

- Back from the break and Shane McMahon runs into WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose backstage. Ambrose says he should be in the Elimination Chamber and Shane says they will talk about it. Ambrose says he needs a new title belt because this one smells and is sticky because of The Miz. Ambrose brings up The Wyatt Family and says he wants Randy Orton tonight, just for fun. Shane makes the match.

The Miz vs. AJ Styles

We go to the ring and this non-title match starts. John Cena is on commentary. They lock up and fans chant for AJ.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.