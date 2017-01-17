Commissioner Shane McMahon appeared on tonight's WWE SmackDown and announced that the WWE Title will be defended inside the Elimination Chamber at the February 12th pay-per-view.

The winner of the Chamber will go on to defend at WrestleMania 33.

The current WWE Champion is AJ Styles but he's set to defend the title at the January 29th WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view against John Cena. There will be 5 other Superstars in the match.

Elimination Chamber, a SmackDown-exclusive pay-per-view, takes place on February 12th from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.