Commissioner Shane McMahon appeared on tonight's WWE SmackDown and announced that the WWE Title will be defended inside the Elimination Chamber at the February 12th pay-per-view.
The current WWE Champion is AJ Styles but he's set to defend the title at the January 29th WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view against John Cena. There will be 5 other Superstars in the match.
Elimination Chamber, a SmackDown-exclusive pay-per-view, takes place on February 12th from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.
JUST ANNOUNCED: The #WWEChampion will have to defend his title in the ELIMINATION CHAMBER at @WWE Elimination Chamber! @shanemcmahon #SDLive pic.twitter.com/VEqJckjSDU— WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2017
