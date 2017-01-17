- Above is a promo for Roman Reigns vs. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens at the January 29th Royal Rumble pay-per-view. WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown in Memphis saw Mojo Rawley defeat Tyler Breeze. Mojo was not wearing his "Hype Bros." gear.

- WWE announced on Twitter tonight that "TWEETS" is another Ticketmaster code for the WWE Hall of Fame pre-sale that begins tomorrow morning. They also tweeted this link to order from the pre-sale:

Want #WWEHOF Tickets before anyone else? Use the code TWEETS tomorrow at 10 AM ET at https://t.co/pk8nQxeaVz for our online-only pre-sale! pic.twitter.com/C228WxYgdR — WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2017

