Source: ESPN

ESPN recently caught up with William Regal who discussed the return of Kassius Ohno (f.k.a. Chris Hero) to NXT. It was noted that Ohno's "body type has always fluctuated throughout his career" and that there were were concerns over his weight during his last WWE run, which ended in 2013.

Regal called Ohno's return "a big thing" and said that Ohno's success this time around is completely up to him.

"He's [Ohno] just got to stay healthy, that's the No. 1 thing, the hardest thing," Regal said. "It's the great thing that people have no idea about, because of the way we are now, that injuries stop you doing what you do.

"Chris needs to take care of his health and make sure he's doing all of his therapy in his knees and whatever else. If he does that, and he looks after himself, he can go all the way. He's got the height, he's incredibly talented, he carries himself well, and talks well. I hope it works out."

Regal also discussed Ohno's style evolving, being happy to have him back in NXT and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

