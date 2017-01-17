- As we reported earlier today, WWE announced today that Tajiri suffered a right knee injury at the January 5th NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University. Tajiri had teamed with NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura at the show, which will air on January 25th. There was no timetable given for his return, although it was noted that he is currently not medically cleared to compete. Tajiri commented on his injury on Twitter, and stated that he plans to improve his English while he's recovering. He wrote:

While Im absent,I try to learn more english.then after come back, My perfect english will overwhelm 205live guy`s their english^^) — TAJIRI (@TajiriBuzzsaw) January 17, 2017

- Nikki Bella recently took part in a new WWE photo shoot and shared some preview photos on her Instagram, which you can check out below:

? A photo posted by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Jan 17, 2017 at 12:38pm PST

Behind the scenes | WWE.com Shoot A photo posted by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Jan 17, 2017 at 12:24pm PST

??coming soon..... A photo posted by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Jan 17, 2017 at 12:40pm PST

Behind the scenes | WWE.com Shoot A photo posted by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Jan 17, 2017 at 12:29pm PST

