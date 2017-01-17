- As we reported earlier today, WWE announced today that Tajiri suffered a right knee injury at the January 5th NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University. Tajiri had teamed with NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura at the show, which will air on January 25th. There was no timetable given for his return, although it was noted that he is currently not medically cleared to compete. Tajiri commented on his injury on Twitter, and stated that he plans to improve his English while he's recovering. He wrote:


- Nikki Bella recently took part in a new WWE photo shoot and shared some preview photos on her Instagram, which you can check out below:

