It was confirmed on tonight's SmackDown that Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton and Luke Harper will be in the 30-man WWE Royal Rumble main event later this month.
Bray announced on tonight's SmackDown that next Tuesday's show in Toledo, Ohio will feature Harper vs. Orton in singles action after weeks of issues between the two. Wyatt said in the end one will stand and one will fall but The Wyatt Family will be stronger.
.@WWEBrayWyatt: @RandyOrton will face @LukeHarperWWE on #SDLive next week! And all three Wyatts will be in #RoyalRumble Match! pic.twitter.com/YVHXhcwlF8— WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2017
