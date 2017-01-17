Former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James made her main roster return on tonight's SmackDown from Memphis.
Below are photos and video from the return:
#LaLUCHADORA is blocking the door!!! #SteelCage @BeckyLynchWWE @AlexaBliss_WWE #SDLive pic.twitter.com/Eyz4sjLTXJ— WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2017
#LaLuchadora breaks up @BeckyLynchWWE's #DisARMher!! @AlexaBliss_WWE #SDLive #SteelCage pic.twitter.com/YTmJ3pJKjp— WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2017
.@BeckyLynchWWE is willing to do ANYTHING and EVERYTHING to become the NEW #SDLive #WomensChampion! @AlexaBliss_WWE #SteelCage pic.twitter.com/hci4pDPUp6— WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2017
.@BeckyLynchWWE rips off the mask ... MICKIE JAMES is #LaLuchadora!!! @MickieJames @AlexaBliss_WWE #SDLive #SteelCage pic.twitter.com/WxjefvmtG6— WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2017
"@BeckyLynchWWE looks like she saw a ghost!" - @JCLayfield, on the reveal of @MickieJames as #LaLuchadora #SDLive pic.twitter.com/1nedgQzjDo— WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.