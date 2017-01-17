Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of tonight's edition of 'Talking Smack' on The WWE Network. You are all welcome to follow along, and post your thoughts in the comment section below. Just hit Refresh on your browsers to update the page. The scheduled guests for tonight's show are Jerry 'The King' Lawler, Baron Corbin and The Wyatt Family.

Talking Smack On The WWE Network

Hosted by Renee Young and Shane McMahon

- Renee welcomes the audience to the show. She also welcomes back Shane McMahon to the show. Shane jokes that he is not back by popular demand. Renee says that she begs to differ, that she has received positive feedback about Shane's appearance from last week's show. Renee brings up Shane's birthday taking place on sunday. A picture of Stephanie's tweet to Shane is shown on screen, of a young Stephanie with Shane. He is asked about what he did for his birthday, Shane says that he went snow boarding with his family in Vermont. Renee then presents Shane with a cupcake with a candle in it. She tops it off with whip cream and Shane blows out the candle.

- The first guest on this week's show is Jerry 'The King' Lawler. Jerry wishes Shane a belated happy birthday. He tells him that birthdays are nice but that too many of them will kill you. Jerry is asked about Kings Court tonight on Smackdown Live. Renee actually congratulates Jerry for killing it. Shane jokes that she shouldn't mention killing when King nearly died, as a result of Dolph Ziggler's kick to his heart. Jerry talks about being in Memphis, and how Dolph Ziggler addressed his heart issue from 2012. Jerry says that it was the first time that they have stood face to face since the incident. Where Ziggler's elbows may have contributed to his life ending that night on Raw. Jerry corrects people for saying that he had a heart attack that night. That it was actually cardiac arrest. Lawler goes on to state that your heart stops from trauma, and that only 7 out of 1,000 people who suffer from cardiac arrest actually survive. Lawler says that the cause of his cardiac emergency was the result of Ziggler's elbows. How his heart was knocked off of it's rhythm. Jerry then talks about Ziggler's recent career transformations and calls them all failures. Shane apologizes for Dolph's actions. He says that he doesn't condone what he did tonight. While Jerry says that he blames Dolph for his cardiac arrest, that he doesn't blame him for how he responded to him tonight. Jerry says that he doesn't expect an apology from Dolph for causing his cardiac arrest back in 2012.





"I would feel better if the apology was coming from @HEELZiggler ... but I don't expect that to happen!" - @JerryLawler #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/pFhS7mtcrY — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 18, 2017



- Renee Young announces that Jerry Lawler will be working The Royal Rumble pre-show along with her and Booker T. She also announces that Jerry will be calling The Royal Rumble match alongside Michael Cole and Corey Graves on commentary.

- After Jerry leaves the set. The next topic is the announcement of Kurt Angle's induction into the hall of fame. Shane jokes about hearing Kurt's music in his head. Shane says that Angle is very deserving and is very excited to see him make it. Renee tries to get a scoop on the next inductee into The Hall of Fame. She asks Shane to write the name down on a piece of paper for her. Shane refuses, just states that more announcements will be coming soon. Renee jokingly throws her hat in the mix for being a part of the selection committee. Shane says that The HOF process is very selective. That there are so many that deserve to be in, but there are only a few spots available every year.

- The next guest on the show is Baron Corbin. Renee asks Baron about his loss to Cena last week. She calls the loss a potential setback. Baron takes exception and starts to rant. Shane cuts him off to critique Renee's question. He tells Renee that she needs to ease into those types of questions. Corbin fields the question anyway. He says that his loss vs Cena wasn't a setback. Corbin says that as a professional athlete, he is used to battling back from a loss. Corbin then goes on to claim that Cena didn't get his best last Tuesday. That he was simply testing the waters with Cena. Baron states that he went up against a desperate man in Cena, and that Baron got caught in the end and lost. He calls John lucky..... Renee asks Baron about his direction in the upcoming Royal Rumble match. Baron goes over all the big names in the match. He mentions Brock and Goldberg being all wrapped with each other. That it will play in Baron's favor and that he is not worried about them. Baron then talks about The Undertaker. He says that Taker mentioned digging 29 holes in the Rumble match. Corbin says that the world needs ditch diggers. Baron says that The Undertaker will end up doing the dirty work for him. By eliminating others and that Baron will fill some of those holes himself, before eliminating Taker. Shane laughs at Baron's cockiness. Tells him that he is proof that it is easier said than done when it comes to battling The Undertaker.

"A 15x World Champion got lucky and beat me ... I was testing the waters with @JohnCena." - @BaronCorbinWWE #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/TaFJPbwKnE — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 18, 2017

"The #Undertaker said he's dug 29 holes. Good, because the world needs ditchdiggers! ... I plan on FILLING those!" - Corbin #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/WyDf0Q434p — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 18, 2017

